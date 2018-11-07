Funeral services for Hazel Geraldine Ozier, age 74, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 1:00 pm at Home Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Ozier passed away on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Wednesday, November 7, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mrs. Ozier will lie in state Thursday at Home Missionary Baptist Church from 12:00 noon until time of service.

