Jackson Madison County High School Students free college credit course information

JACKSON, Tenn–

For more information on free college courses offered by the Jackson Madison County School System and University of Memphis go to the Modern States Education Alliance website at /https://modernstates.org/course/

Or go to the University of Memphis Lambuth website at https://www.memphis.edu/dualenrollment/de_apps.php

Students can also talk with their teachers or counselors for more information.