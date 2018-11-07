Jackson police offer reward in Fred’s robbery

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in a robbery Tuesday night.

Police say officers responded around 7 p.m. to Fred’s Discount Store on South Highland Avenue.

Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Police describe the suspect as a black man, about 5-feet, 9-inches tall, wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, black gloves and a white mask covering his nose and mouth.

Police say the man was armed with a handgun and took an undetermined amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400.