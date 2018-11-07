Jackson police seek to ID person of interest in grocery store theft

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are asking the public to help identify a person of interest in a theft from a local grocery store.

An unidentified woman left Food Giant on Christmasville Cove on Oct. 23 without paying for merchandise she had concealed, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

Police describe the person of interest as a black female with black and reddish colored hair wearing a black shirt with “Pink” on the front, black pants with “Pink” on the left leg, and black boots.

She was last seen leaving in an older model black Dodge Charger, the release says.

Anyone with information is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).