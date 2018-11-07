Liquor referendums pass across West Tennessee

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — After the election Tuesday, residents in Lexington and Henderson County can now buy liquor in restaurants.

“Finally, finally. Basically, it’s about time,” David Lagesse said. “It’s a fair opportunity for everyone to enjoy themselves, as long as they’re responsible.”

The referendum passed 59 percent to 41 percent in both the city and the county.

“It should have been done years ago, but finally they decided to come on with it,” Carter Ellis said.

Many residents are excited about the change.

“I think for some people it’ll be great. For some people, I know my friends, they would like to drink a lot more in restaurants,” Samantha Bowman said.

While some residents are glad the referendum passed, others say the city and county can do without it.

“We don’t need any more up here. There’s too much now,” Neely Parker.

“I’m not big on consumption in a facility and driving because of the safety,” Brooke Sullivan said.

“They shouldn’t sell it at all, but if they’re going to sell it in one place, they might as well sell it in another,” Larry Hilliard said.

Lexington and Henderson County were not the only ones with referendums on the ballot. Voters in Trenton and the city of Henderson had the same referendum, while Medina and Huntingdon both voted to bring package stores into their cities.