Mugshots : Madison County : 11/06/18 – 11/07/18 November 7, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/16Desiree Arnold Violation of probation 2/16Alantae Peterson Violation of probation 3/16Andy Redmond Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license 4/16Cordarol Kirby Failure to appear 5/16Dorothy Turner Driving on revoked/suspended license 6/16Gary Clemmer Shoplifting 7/16Hunter Smith Violation of community corrections 8/16John Goschke Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia 9/16Joseph Barnett Aggravated assault 10/16Julie Johnson Smith Fraud to obtain benefits or payment for medical assistance 11/16Kelly Barnes Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license 12/16Koren Mitchem Shoplifting 13/16Melinda Dixon Driving on revoked/suspended license 14/16Octaveious Polk Retaliation for past action, public intoxication 15/16Terell Greer Violation of probation 16/16William Trentham Shoplifting, failure to appear The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/06/18 and 7 a.m. on 11/07/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots