Mugshots : Madison County : 11/06/18 – 11/07/18

1/16 Desiree Arnold Violation of probation

2/16 Alantae Peterson Violation of probation

3/16 Andy Redmond Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/16 Cordarol Kirby Failure to appear



5/16 Dorothy Turner Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/16 Gary Clemmer Shoplifting

7/16 Hunter Smith Violation of community corrections

8/16 John Goschke Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



9/16 Joseph Barnett Aggravated assault

10/16 Julie Johnson Smith Fraud to obtain benefits or payment for medical assistance

11/16 Kelly Barnes Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/16 Koren Mitchem Shoplifting



13/16 Melinda Dixon Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/16 Octaveious Polk Retaliation for past action, public intoxication

15/16 Terell Greer Violation of probation

16/16 William Trentham Shoplifting, failure to appear

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/06/18 and 7 a.m. on 11/07/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.