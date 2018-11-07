Republican Caucus meets, discusses public-private partnership plan for building new schools

JACKSON, Tenn.–Members of the Madison County Republican Caucus met Wednesday evening, to discuss a big project that could impact parents and students.

The group discussed the budget and financial committee’s recommendation that Madison County enter into a public-private partnership.

That partnership would be with the City of Jackson, Community Redevelopment Agency and Healthy Community, LLC to build a new JCM and Madison Academic Schools.

The Madison County Commission will hold a special called meeting November 12, where they will vote on the recommendations.