Scattered Showers Early, Then Decreasing Clouds

Weather Update–

An area of showers will continue to move east across West Tennessee this morning as a weak frontal boundary shifts east through the Tennessee Valley. The front will make temperatures a little tricky today, as we started the morning off in the mid 50s, but will drop into the upper 40s through late morning. However as the main system departs to the east. I expect clouds to decrease giving way to sunshine through the mid to late afternoon. This will allow temperatures to recover some just before sunset. ultimately, it appear most of the area will hang in the middle 50s today.

Tonight–

Skies will gradually clear out allowing temperatures to fall into the low 40s tonight.



