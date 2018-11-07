Scattered Showers Return Thursday

Weather Update – 3:45 p.m. – Wednesday, November 7th

After a wet start, skies are becoming clearer in West Tennessee which will lead another cold night in the Mid-South! However, tonight’s temperatures will be a walk in the park compared to what we’ve got coming up over the next several days.

TONIGHT

Under mostly clear skies, temperatures are expected to drop to the lower 40s by sunrise Thursday morning. It’ll be a mostly dry night but rain will begin to return tomorrow late in the morning and continue off-and-on into Friday morning.

You might be able to see some sunshine tomorrow morning but clouds and rain will be coming back. Wet weather is likeliest from late tomorrow morning through the rest of the day, finally tapering off Friday morning. Temperatures will only warm up to the lower 50s during the afternoon. During the day on Thursday, most of the rain will be light but could become a bit heavier overnight Thursday night. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including the extreme cold ahead, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

