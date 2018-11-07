Funeral services for Wallace Lynn Martin, age 50, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 11:00 am at New St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in St. John No. 1 Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Martin passed away on Friday, November 2, 2018 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Visitation will begin Friday, November 9, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mr. Martin will lie in state Saturday morning at New St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church from 10:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.