What’s New Wednesday: The Corner Boutique

If you’re looking for a new place to shop, check out The Corner Boutique on Union University Drive in Jackson.

Rhonda Moubray is the owner and the manager.

“Isn’t it every girl’s dream to have their own store? We cater to a lot of girls and body types,” said Moubray.

This includes sizes small-3x. The boutique has clothing and jewelry that’s stylish for everyone. Moubray has a passion for fashion.

“I have a passion for making women feel pretty and loving themselves because as mothers and caregivers, we’re always the last on the list,” said Moubray.

But her passion doesn’t end there, she says when the boutique receives a surplus of inventory, they donate it to the Dream Center in Jackson, a religious non-profit organization that helps women and children in times of crisis.

“Sometimes all the women have is the clothes on their back. Women may have been abused or hurting when they come in. They have dirty clothes,” said Stephanie Laffoon with the Dream Center.

And when the women receive the clothing, it’s like Christmas morning.

“Because the ladies are holding them up and ‘oohing and ahhing’ and saying ‘this would look good.’ It’s a fantastic way that The Corner Boutique gives back to community,” said Laffoon.

The Corner Boutique is located at 1319A on Union University Drive in Jackson. They also have a store in Milan. The Corner Boutique has discount sales everyday.