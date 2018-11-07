What’s next for newly elected officials?

JACKSON, Tenn. — Bill Lee, Marsha Blackburn, Mark Green and David Kustoff were all elected Tuesday night.

“I was running to take those values that we share, and to work in D.C. on the things that you want to see done,” Congresswoman Blackburn said.

“We did it because we feel called to serve, and we have a vision for the future of this extraordinary state that we wanted to share,” Governor-elect Bill Lee said.

“It is very clear our message is resonating across the 7th congressional district,” Congressman Green said.

“What I focused on during my first two years in congress was President Trump’s agenda gets implemented,” Congressman Kustoff said.

Now that they’ve won, what’s next? Big promises were made Tuesday night during victory speeches.

“I give you my word, that I want to be the governor and will be the governor of every Tennessean,” Lee said.

“I renew the promises I’ve made across this past year plus,” Green said. “No one will outwork me and no one will listen more than I will.”

Both Blackburn and Kustoff say safety in our country is at the top of their list.

“To make certain that we build the wall,” Blackburn said.

“To make sure that our borders are safe and secure, and that we have lawful immigration,” Kustoff said.

All of these officials say they’re excited to represent the Volunteer State and are ready to get back to work.

They will officially take office in early January.