City Council Agenda Review Committee meets, prepares for upcoming city council meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.–Members of the city council agenda review committee met, Thursday evening.

They discussed many of the items that will be presented during their upcoming city council meeting.

One of the big topics discussed was a resolution in support of a proposal to construct two new schools for Jackson-Madison County.

The city council is scheduled to meet next Tuesday morning at 9 in Jackson City Hall.