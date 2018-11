Funeral services for Eva Delores Brooks, age 61, of Cleveland, Tennessee, formerly of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 3:00 pm at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

Ms. Brooks passed away on Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare Cleveland.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.