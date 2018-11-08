Jackson celebrates Veterans Day with parade

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you or a loved one is a veteran, come out and celebrate Veterans Day in downtown Jackson this weekend.

You can attend a special ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday on the court square followed by an 11 a.m. parade featuring veterans, both past and present.

The West Tennessee Veterans Committee says people will get the chance to walk the route with veterans and active duty military.

Organizers say they expect the parade to be different from previous years.

There is no cost and anyone can participate. They are also still accepting applications for floats.