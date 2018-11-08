Jackson Chamber discusses Forward Jackson 2.0

JACKSON, Tenn. — Forward Jackson 2.0 is the Jackson Chamber’s five-year, multi-million dollar campaign to improve Jackson from multiple perspectives.



One specific topic kept coming up at the meeting Thursday morning.

“Public education, and education in general, is at the crux of every opportunity that we have,” Kyle Spurgeon, president and CEO of the Jackson Chamber, said.

Spurgeon says for industries to come to Jackson, we have to keep improving public education. “We are on the right path. We cannot back up now,” he said. “That’s why we keep hammering that as a community. Public education is the No. 1 opportunity we have to improve.”

Tourism was another hot topic.

“There’s a lot of opportunity for growth, and one of those growth issues we’re looking at is a possible multi-purpose arena or convention center, with a hotel attached,” said Lori Nunnery, executive director of Visit Jackson TN.

In 2017, tourism brought more than $209 million into Jackson. Nunnery says she wants Jackson on the map for bigger conventions. “We have great hotels here, but we need a larger facility that can accommodate more groups,” she said.

Chamber officials say they want to hear from you about how to make Jackson better, and all it takes is a phone call.

“Make sure you let your elected officials know that yes, I am for continuing to improve our public schools, I am for investing in things that make Jackson a better place,” Spurgeon said.

They also spoke about the city election coming up in May and the importance of getting out to vote.

For more information about Forward Jackson 2.0, visit the Seen on 7 section of our website.