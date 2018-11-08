Jackson police investigate King Tire burglary

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are investigating a burglary at a business near downtown Jackson.

Police say two men broke into King Tire on Airways Boulevard overnight Nov. 6, taking property from the business. That property includes a white Nissan Altima and a white Chevrolet Silverado.

Police say the Altima has since been recovered.

Surveillance shows one suspect entering the store before leaving and returning later with a second suspect.

One suspect is identified as a slender white man, possibly with long hair worn in a bun, according to a news release. The release says the second suspect is a taller white man.

Both suspects are wearing dark clothes, which appears lighter in surveillance images due to a night vision camera.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).