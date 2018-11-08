JPD: Attempted robbery at Big Lots

MIDTOWN, Tenn.–Jackson Police say at 8 Thursday night, someone tried to steal from a local retail company.

Ten police cars surrounded Big Lots at Old Hickory in Jackson. Jackson Police say someone attempted to break into the cash register but were unsuccessful.

Jackson police say they have no description of the suspect..They are watching surveillance video right now.

Jackson Police say even though they got away without stealing anything, they could still face a robbery charge.

