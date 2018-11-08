Mr. Larry Thomas Robison, Sr., age 64 of Jackson, TN. passed away on Monday, November 5, 2018 at his residence. Mr. Robison was born on February 15, 1954 in Jackson, TN to the late Roger Thomas Robison and Mary Alice Hedges Robison. Mr. Robison was a retired salesman with Brambles Equipment Rental & Sales.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 9, 2018 at 1:00 pm at the Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Cemetery with Bro. Russell Ragsdale officiating.

Visitation with the Robison family will be held on Friday, November 9, 2018 from 11:00-12:00 pm at the Oakdale Funeral Home Chapel.