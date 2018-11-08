Middle TN sheriff’s office gets 2nd complaint about needles in Halloween candy

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in Tennessee says it has received two reports of needles being found in Halloween candy.

The Tennessean reported Wednesday that Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Moore says a child discovered a needle in a candy bar while he was at school and told a school resource officer. He says the same child told his father that night that he had found another needle in a different piece of candy gathered while trick-or-treating in the western part of the county.

Deputies also received a report on Halloween from a woman who said she found a needle in her child’s candy. Deputies say the mother noticed a candy wrapper was altered and checked the sweet, discovering a thin needle poking through a green Lifesavers gummy.