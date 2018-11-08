Mugshots : Madison County : 11/07/18 – 11/08/18

1/22 Kevin Gantt Sex offender registry violations

2/22 Becky Luster Vandalism

3/22 Betty Buxton Failure to appear

4/22 Chantia Abbott Violation of probation



5/22 Cynthia Holbrook Shoplifting

6/22 Exavier Steele Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/22 Jaderica Douglas Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

8/22 James Cole Violation of community corrections



9/22 James McClain Aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault

10/22 Jimmy Griffin Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

11/22 Justin Forrest Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

12/22 Kamar Rainey Failure to appear, violation of probation



13/22 Latonio Seats Failure to comply

14/22 Maxwell McFarland Violation of community corrections

15/22 Michael Butler Shoplifting, simple possession/casual exchange

16/22 Mikael Bond Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



17/22 Nicholas Sinclair Violation of probation, failure to appear

18/22 Sammy Bonds Sex offender registry violations

19/22 Sedarious Fowler-Linear Failure to comply, simple possession/casual exchange

20/22 Stacy Cummings Contraband in penal institution



21/22 Terry Sinclair DUI

22/22 Tracy Starks Driving on revoked/suspended license













































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/07/18 and 7 a.m. on 11/08/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.