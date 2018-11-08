Mugshots : Madison County : 11/07/18 – 11/08/18 November 8, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/22Kevin Gantt Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 2/22Becky Luster Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 3/22Betty Buxton Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/22Chantia Abbott Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/22Cynthia Holbrook Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 6/22Exavier Steele Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/22Jaderica Douglas Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 8/22James Cole Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/22James McClain Aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/22Jimmy Griffin Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/22Justin Forrest Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 12/22Kamar Rainey Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/22Latonio Seats Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 14/22Maxwell McFarland Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/22Michael Butler Shoplifting, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 16/22Mikael Bond Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 17/22Nicholas Sinclair Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/22Sammy Bonds Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 19/22Sedarious Fowler-Linear Failure to comply, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 20/22Stacy Cummings Contraband in penal institution Show Caption Hide Caption 21/22Terry Sinclair DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 22/22Tracy Starks Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/07/18 and 7 a.m. on 11/08/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore