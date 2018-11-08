Participants lit up the streets

JACKSON, Tenn.–The community came together Thursday night making an impact one step at a time.

The eighth annual “Impact Glow Run” hosted by the Leadership Jackson Alumni Association kicked off at Liberty Park.

Proceeds from the race benefit the Judy Renshaw Leadership Jackson Alumni Association.

Fifty runners and walkers lit up the streets.

“It is a benefit to the community with the proceeds going to the scholarship fund, so it’s also different. It’s a Glow Run during the week, so it’s taking up the weekend,” says Cassandra Feller, creative coordinator.

The scholarship awards high school students in the Jackson Madison County area with the continuation of their education.