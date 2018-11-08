Sheriff’s office offers safety tips ahead of holidays

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — As holiday shopping season approaches, law enforcement wants to remind you about some tips to stay safe.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tom Mapes says a few of those tips are just simple steps that could keep you safe, while making sure your packages make it under the Christmas tree.

His tips include to lock your doors and windows, remove or cover all valuables, take someone shopping with you, and always be aware of your surroundings.

Mapes also says it is a good idea to always keep your car key in your hand, and set off your car alarm in case of an emergency.