TDOT announces lane closures at 45 Bypass, I-40

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation will have road closures this weekend.

Northbound and southbound traffic at the 45 Bypass will be detoured from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday as construction crews work on the interchange. Northbound and southbound traffic on Interstate 40 will use the exit ramps to go up and over the bypass.

Other closures are scheduled for the rest of the month.

The same closures will be in effect from 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 to 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 19 and from from 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30 to 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 3.