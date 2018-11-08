TN State Parks offer free, guided hikes on day after Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Tenn. — Looking for a way to burn those calories after your Thanksgiving feast?

Tennessee State Parks will offer free, guided hikes at all 56 state parks the day after Thanksgiving.

The free hike will take place Nov. 23. There will be guided hikes for all ages ranging from easy strolls to rugged excursions.

Each hike will be led by an experienced ranger.

Visitors are encouraged to share photos of their hikes on social media with the hashtag #thankful4hiking.

To learn more about the free hiking events, visit the Tennessee State Parks “After Thanksgiving Hikes” web page.