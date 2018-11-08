Update on school board member who announced his resignation, then withdraws it

JACKSON, Tenn.–Members of the Jackson-Madison County School Board met Thursday evening for their monthly meeting. One topic that did not come up during the meeting was the status of school board member Morris Merriweather.

Merriweather was in attendance at the meeting, seen sitting with other board members.

Last week he announced his intention to resign from the school board after just three short months. A day later, Merriweather announced he was withdrawing his resignation.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News talked with Superintendent Eric Jones about the issue at Thursday night’s school board meeting.

“We’re glad to have him back, welcome him with open arms, and look forward to working with him, moving forward,” said Dr. Jones.

Merriweather said his initial decision to resign was based on a disagreement that arose between he, Supt. Eric Jones, a member of the planning committee.

Merriweather was elected to the school board in August to represent District 6 Position 2.