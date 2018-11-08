Variable Cloudiness Today, Slight Chance Of Showers Early

Weather Update– 7:47 AM

We’re starting the morning off on the chilly side. On the thermometer temperatures are in the middle 40s, however with a north easterly breeze at 5 to 10 mph, it feels more like we’re in the mid to lower 30s this morning. I am tracking a weak subtle wave that will keep mainly clouds going through the morning hours, there is a chance of a few patchy areas of light rain, but other than that most stay dry. We’ll warm to the middle 50s this afternoon, however a northerly wind will continue.

A Freeze Watch has been issued for all of West Tennessee, it begins at 9:00 PM CST, Friday

