Mr. Wesley Hulon Farrar, age 91 passed away on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at Maplewood Health Care Center in Jackson, TN. Mr. Farrar was born on August 13, 1927 in Eva, TN. to the late Walter Farrar and Mary Jane Stockdale Farrar. He was also preceded in death by a son, Robert Walter “Dub” Farrar; brother, Henley “Preacher” Farrar; and sisters, Ercille Griggs, Hazel Pafford, Aldeana Holland, Lorene Bennett and Thelna Jo French. Mr. Farrar was retired from Conalco. He was a member and Deacon of the First Baptist Church in Camden, very active in the Senior Citizens and loved wood working.

Survived by Wife: Linnie Brewer Farrar of Jackson, TN, Daughter: Joyce (Nick) Vraijch of Jackson, TN, Grandchild: Sherry (Heath) Harpole, Step Grandchildren: Sasha Vraijch and Michael Vraijch, Great Grandchildren: Harrison and Sarah Grace Harpole, Several Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces and Nephews and one Great Great Niece

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 11 am at the Oakdale Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Mike Blankenship and Jim Austin officiating. Burial will follow in the Benton Memory Gardens.

Visitation with the Farrar family will be on Saturday, November 10, 2018 from 10:00-11:00 am