2 in custody after children test positive for methamphetamine

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people are now facing charges after three children tested positive for exposure to methamphetamine.

In a news release, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office confirms 27-year-old Kristin Goode, of Dresden, and 29-year-old James Lane, of Union City, are charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect.

The release says the children, ages 1, 2 and 9, had been living with the couple. Hair follicle tests showed positive results of methamphetamine in all three children, according to the release.

The couple had previously failed a drug screen ordered by the Department of Children’s Services for multiple drugs.