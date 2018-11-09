3 Weakley Co. men charged with kidnapping

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Three men are now in custody after investigators say a man was kidnapped Friday morning in Weakley County.

In a news release, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, a 19-year-old man from Dresden, flagged down a passing driver on Highway 89 between Dresden and Sharon. The driver called the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, and the victim was taken to Volunteer Hospital in Martin for treatment of head trauma.

The release says investigators searched a home on Highway 89, where the victim had been held against his will in a shed on the property.

Investigators say the man had been zip-tied to a chair, his eyes covered with tape and a bag put over his head. The release says the victim was hit in the head with an object which investigators believe was the leg of a wooden table.

The release says the three suspects left the man in the shed, and the man was able to escape by burning the zip ties with a lighter and kicking tin off the shed.

Deputies spotted the three suspects after they drove back to the home, but the men left when they saw deputies, according to the release.

Deputies chased the vehicle near Martin, where the suspects surrendered.

The suspects are identified as 18-year-old Christian Allen, of Dresden, 18-year-old Trever Bradberry, of Dresden, and 18-year-old Cody Brown, of Dresden. All three are charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and evading arrest.

Bradberry is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to resale.

Allen had previously been released from custody on bond after an incident in Dresden, in which Allen was accused of shooting at someone.