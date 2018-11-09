Alice Driver Webb, age 70 of Paris, passed away Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at her residence. Her memorial service will be 2:00 PM Saturday, November 10, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. Gerald Scott of Temple Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Puryear City Cemetery. Visitation will be after 12:00 PM Saturday prior to the service.

Alice Driver Webb was born September 5, 1948 in Puryear, Tennessee to the late James Thomas Driver and the late Melva Wall Driver. She is survived by two sisters: Carolyn Crawford of Big Sandy, TN and Debbie Driver Jackson of Paris, TN; two brothers: J.L. Driver of Paris and Tommie Dan (Carrie Jo) Driver of North Wilkesboro, NC; and several nieces and nephews including her very special niece, Kim Jackson of Puryear, TN.

Besides her parents, Ms. Webb was also preceded in death by a niece, Whitney Alice Jackson.

Ms. Webb was a member of Temple Baptist Church. She served as Register of Deeds in Henry County for 36 years. She was a life-long Democrat and member of the Paris Democratic Party. She was also a community leader and served with the Paris Civitan Club. She also served as President of the County Officials Association of Tennessee and President of Tennessee Registers Association and West Tennessee Registers Association. Ms. Webb was a country music singer her entire life singing with numerous country music bands.