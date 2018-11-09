Apartment complex residents face cold weather without heat

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tenants at the Cherry Grove apartment complex in Jackson have found themselves without heat during one of the coldest times of the year.

Several tenants spoke about how they have been affected by the lack of heat.

“If everyone’s doing their job, it seems that this major repair wouldn’t have to happen all of a sudden, all at once,” Melissa Smith said.

Tenants say gas leaks were found, causing the complex to shut off the gas.

“They sent us an email earlier this week that they’re going to be working on it this week, and then we got a letter on our door that they’re going to have it done by early next week,” John Crawford said.

“We’re OK because, you know, we have firewood and we can sustain, but our neighbors has a little one and that sort of puts them in a predicament in its own,” Anthony Crawl said.

Many who live in the complex said they had to depend on blankets and space heaters, but one tenant says the apartment complex has been very accommodating during this time.

“They actually said that they’re giving us a credit for the gas being turned off and maybe having to use more hot water,” Crawford said.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with employees at Cherry Grove, and while they did not give an official statement, they did say they are working on the issue.