Ballet Arts students meet up with local service members

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local dance group is spinning with veterans.

Students with Ballet Arts twirled over to the Army Aviation Support Center on Westover Road on Friday to meet military service members.

Ballet Arts leaders say they encourage students to appreciate military personnel for their dedication and sacrifices.

“It’s invaluable to see people in uniform up close to realize that they’re people with real families, real jobs, who have given their lives to this as a career,” said Holli Teubner with Ballet Arts.

Organizers also want to show appreciation for first responders.