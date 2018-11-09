Brutally Cold Overnight And Saturday

Weather Update 7:19 AM —

Most of the showers from this morning will come to an end by late morning. The steadier rain as already come to an end. But there will be a few lingering sprinkles/drizzle through this morning. Sunshine will return this afternoon from west to east. However it will become more breezy with winds out the northwest at 10-15 mph. This will keep wind chills in the upper 30s to 40s much of the day.

Tonight:

High Pressure will working into the Missouri Ozarks to the NW overnight, there will still be a breeze around 5 to 10 mph overnight, this will plummet wind chill values into the middle teens overnight and Saturday morning.



