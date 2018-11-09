Dyersburg police seek suspect in theft from jewelry store

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police are searching for a suspect they say stole nearly $9,000 in jewelry.

Police say they responded to a report of a robbery around 8 p.m. Thursday at Roger’s Jewelry in Dyersburg Mall.

Police say the suspect asked the clerk to see the display of diamond rings, and the clerk put two rings on her fingers after becoming suspicious of the suspect.

Police say the man grabbed the rings off her hands and left the store.

The suspect is described as a slender black man, about 6-feet tall, and between 20 and 30 years old.

If you have information, call Dyersburg police at 731-288-7679.