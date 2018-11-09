Englewood Baptist Church holds veterans program

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church holds a special celebration for veterans.

Many traveled to Englewood Baptist Church on Friday for their sixth annual veterans program.

The building was lit up with red, white and blue lights as veterans of all ages were welcomed by girl scouts. They were presented with American flags as a token of appreciation.

The event organizer says the goal was to give respect to the service men and women who have sacrificed for our country.

“This is just one small way of thanking them for their service and sacrifice,” organizer Jackie Utley said.

A veterans parade will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in downtown Jackson.