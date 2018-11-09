Henderson Co. elementary students honor veterans

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Students at Westover Elementary School honored veterans Friday.

“They have offered their lives to us. Some of them have died for us,” fifth grader Millie Davis said. She read a poem during the ceremony that recognized dozens of veterans.

“My uncle is a veteran, and he risked his life for me and my family, and everyone else, and he’s coming here today,” she said. Her uncle has spoken at the ceremony for years.

“It’s an honor and privilege to be here with family,” Terry Buckley, Millie’s uncle, said. He encouraged the students to finish their education and consider a career in the military.

“I feel like we need to tell them about our experiences that we’ve had in the military, how important it is to honor our country, honor our flag,” he said.

Maddox Diffee prayed at the beginning of the ceremony. He says we honor our veterans because they fought for our freedom to worship God as we please.

He also remembered his grandfather in the ceremony.

“This is my grandfather’s hat from when he was in Vietnam. He worked in Cambodia, and some in Saigon. He was awarded the Bronze Star, and I thought this would be a good idea,” Diffee said.