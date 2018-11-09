Local school unveils veteran-only parking area

BEMIS, Tenn. — A local middle school is honoring veterans in a unique way.

The Beta Club at West Bemis Middle School held a ceremony Friday to unveil their veteran-only parking signs.

The principal says this was to thank people at the school and in the community.

“These two spots were to recognize those on our staff and in the community that have served our country and helped to defend our freedoms that we have,” Principal David Wicker said.

At the end of the school day, there was a moment of silence to remember all of the fallen veterans.