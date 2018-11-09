McNairy Co. school holds Veterans Day program

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — An elementary school in McNairy County held a special appreciation event for Veterans Day.

Bethel Springs Elementary School offered a meal for vets in the library Friday morning followed by a program honoring them in the school gym.

Decorated tables with pictures of veterans were at the entrance of the school along with children’s letters to the veterans. Kids also decorated paper bags with candy inside to show their appreciation to the service members.

One veteran says it is an honor to have so many kids involved.

“It’s a great celebration for all of our veterans to come to and have the kids to be able to show their appreciation,” said Lou Holsonback, American Legion membership chairman for West Tennessee.

Friday’s event marks the third year faculty, staff and students have honored the veterans.