Mugshots : Madison County : 11/08/18 – 11/09/18 November 9, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/15Ashley Crisp Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Angela McCoy Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Creston Robertson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Demetrius Moore Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Jerry Webb Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Joshua Stigler Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Kristina Trice Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Laquinton Dotson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Marquise Chism Sex offender registry violations, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Steven Liggett Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Stevie Mooney Shoplifting-theft of property, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Thomas Doster Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Travis Bingham Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Willie McCurry Violation of conditions of community supervision, sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Zackery Jernigan Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/08/18 and 7 a.m. on 11/09/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore