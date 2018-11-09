Second suspect arrested after October hit-and-run

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman wanted in connection with an October hit-and-run in Weakley County is now in custody.

Tristan Ezell, 34, of Martin, was arrested Wednesday at a home in Dresden, according to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Ezell is believed to have been a passenger in a car that hit a woman on Ralston Road. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

The driver, Thomas Koker Jr., 48, was arrested Nov. 2. He is charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Ezell was also wanted on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.