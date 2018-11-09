Shirley J. Love

Shirley J. Love, age 65, died on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at her Denmark, TN residence surrounded by her family.

Shirley was born on April 13, 1953 in Denmark, TN, the daughter of the late Fredell and Minnie Nell Brooks Weddle. She was married to Willie Love, Jr. who preceded her in death on December 9, 2015. Shirley was a very giving person who showed great love for her daughters and their children, as well as, the community. She enjoyed flower gardening, shopping, traveling and cooking. The Christmas season was her favorite as she took pride in decorating her home for the season. She was very faithful in reading and studying her Bible. She was a retired teacher in Alamo, TN.

She is survived by her three daughters, Tiffany Love Newbill, Cami Love and Tami Love and three grandchildren.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 10, 2018 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

The family is requesting that memorial contributions be directed to RIFA, 133 Airways Blvd. Jackson, TN 38301.