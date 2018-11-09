Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Colby Brown

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is history teacher Colby Brown of Chester County High School. Brown has been a teacher for three years.

As a relatively new teacher, he says he’s learned quite a lot already.

“It’s a lot of out-of-the-classroom stuff, and a lot of teachers don’t realize how much time teachers put into their job,” Brown said. “I just didn’t know about the money side of it, you know, but money is not always that important.”

But he says teaching does have its perks

“I love the people I work with, so I think that’s a huge part of it too is working with good people,” Brown said. “Loving the kids obviously and having the holidays off is really nice, and just being able to work for a good district like Chester County.”

Brown will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in December, to vote for him or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.