Wind Chills in the Teens Saturday Morning

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Friday, November 9th

The rain ended early this morning, but clouds will stick around until clearing out this evening with an isolated flurries overnight. However, the big story for tonight, tomorrow, and the next several days is the extremely cold forecast! We’ll see cold we haven’t had in November in 4 years, and temperatures we’ve not experienced since early February! Make sure you’re taking precautions to heat your home safely!

TONIGHT

Mostly clear skies will allow for temperatures to drop to the middle and upper 20s, but it’s going to feel like we’re the teens Saturday morning! Winds will be blowing from the north at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Despite the abundant sunshine we’ll have tomorrow, temperatures are going to feel like they’re only at the freezing mark at the warmest point of the afternoon. Actual temperatures will peak in the lower 40s on Saturday. Later Saturday night, skies will gradually become cloudier with partly to mostly cloudy skies keeping temperatures from getting as cold as they will tonight but should still drop to the upper 20s. Rain returns on Monday, and more than just rain could be falling in West Tennessee on Monday night! Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

