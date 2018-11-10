Annual charity event raises money for two health facilities

JACKSON, Tenn. — “Were raising money for the Kirkland Cancer Center, the Ayers Children Medical Center,” said Frank McMeen, President of the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation.

McMeen says tonight’s Charity Event is anticipated to raise up to $200,000.

“It’s very glamorous, I was very surprised, how big a thing this is,” said Lee Gough, the Executive Director of the Safe Harbor Day Mission.

“This is probably Jackson’s most elegant event and so people are really impressed when they come in to see how the Civic Center was decorated,” said McMeen.

Walking in people also saw some of the recipients to be recognized in Saturday’s gala.

One recipient was Lee Gaugh, of the Safe Harbor Day mission, receiving the Dr. A Barnett Scott service award.

The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation gives an annual award to someone who selflessly serves the foundation and its programs.

“It feels fantastic, worked a long time and made a lot of friends and it’s great to see a lot of them out tonight,” said Gaugh.

Gaughs works to serve the poor and homeless community in Jackson.

“Were going to try to build momentum off of this so that we can reach out to more people, to make them aware of the poor and homeless in Jackson and in West Tennessee,” said Gaugh.

Tonight’s Gala also wants to make sure they raise enough money for the medical centers.

“The money that we raise tonight goes back into helping support the care that those patients receive through the foundation,” said McMeen.

Organizers of the West TN Healthcare foundation look forward to next years event.