Local program awards students with scholarships

JACKSON, Tenn. – Students are getting a little help paying for their education.

A scholarship luncheon was held at the Double Tree hotel on U.S Highway 45 Bypass this afternoon, followed by a special dinner.

The Jackson Area Minority Mentor Nurses program awarded five students, from universities statewide, a one thousand dollar scholarship.

Students are required to be in need of financial assistance to gain the award.

The scholarship is given to the students to help them pay for their education, uniforms and stethoscopes.

