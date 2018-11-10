Veterans gather to celebrate the 243rd Marine Corps Birthday Ball

JACKSON, Tenn–

The Marines were established November 10th in 1775.

Marines and Navy Corpsman gathered to attend a ball and celebrate the 243rd birthday.

The ball was held at the Country Club in Jackson where all who attended wore formal attire.

The event included a dinner, a cake cutting ceremony and an evening dance.

“All Marines are born on November 10th, 1775 were all celebrating our birthday no matter what month our real birthday is,” said Commandant Bryce West.

West also said this is also a celebration to remember Marine history.