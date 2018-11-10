Windchills Not Out Of The 30’s Today

Weather Update – 9:10 a.m. – Saturday, November 10th

Windchills in the upper teens this morning under mostly clear skies. Sunshine will be deceiving today as windchills will not go above the mid 30’s in the warmest part of the day! Make sure you’re taking precautions to heat your home safely!

TODAY

Clear and sunny with a high of 40 degrees. North winds of 10 to 15 mph will keep it feeling like the upper 20’s to mid 30’s. Another cold night too with a low of 28 under calm winds and clear skies.

In More Detail: Despite the abundant sunshine we’ll have today, temperatures are going to feel like they’re at the freezing mark through most of the afternoon. Actual temperatures will peak in the upper 30s and lower 40s on Saturday. Later Saturday night, skies will gradually become cloudier with partly to mostly cloudy skies keeping temperatures from getting as cold as they will tonight but should still drop to the upper 20s.

Rain returns on Monday, and more than just rain could be falling in West Tennessee on Monday night! Colder air will change rain over to a wintry mix Monday night into Tuesday morning. It’s still too early to talk specific impacts for West Tennessee from that event but you can tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Weekend Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Brian

Facebook – facebook.com/briandaviswbbj

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com