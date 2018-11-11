A Madison County church celebrates Veterans

BEECH BLUFF, Tenn–

A Madison County church held a Veterans Day Program for those who fought for our country.

As members of the Beech Bluff United Methodist Church sing to celebrate Veterans they also sing in remembrance of those who lost their lives in battle.

“Its that brotherhood of veterans through, when you serve and you go through hard times with them, you just never lose that closeness and that contact with them,” said Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray.

Eddie Bray, the Henderson County Mayor gave a speech in honor of Veterans.

“The bible instructs us to be committed and so I think I want to tie those two together so that, they’ll understand it today,” said Mayor Bray.

Mayor Bray a Veteran also, wants more importantly for people to remember one special part from his speech.

“One thing that I would like to get across to them is just the commitment, commitment, you know soldiers are committed to their job you know,” said Mayor Bray.

The Veterans Program presenting a video of past and present Veterans.

“Its pretty emotional you know, I have friends that are stationed all over the world and I have some friends that’s not here anymore, so its pretty emotional,” said Mayor Bray.