A Rainy Monday Ahead

Weather Update – 11:30 p.m. – Sunday, November 11th

We started off with sunny conditions for our Sunday before seeing clouds return through the afternoon, increasing as we got into the night. Highs briefly reached the low 50s before slowly dropping for the evening. It won’t be as cold tonight. Temperatures will stay above the freezing mark, in the mid 30s. Scattered showers have already begun to pop up, with more rain moving in by the early morning hours.

TOMORROW:

It will be wet, chilly and on top of that breezy for our Monday. We can expect light to moderate showers throughout the day. Winds will be sustained between 10-15 mph from the North.

It’s not until later that night when we could expect it to taper off. I wouldn’t be surprised if areas far north near the Kentucky-Missouri borders saw some flurries or sleet briefly come down, as lows drop to near freezing overnight. After that system moves through we’ll gradually clear through the day Tuesday, with variable cloudiness through Wednesday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates!

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com